General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211,644 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 11.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in General Electric by 43.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527,425 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in General Electric by 15.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835,343 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 6.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,605,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,706,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,691,000 after purchasing an additional 883,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

