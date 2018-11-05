Genedrive’s (GDR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Genedrive (LON:GDR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

LON GDR opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Thursday. Genedrive has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

Get Genedrive alerts:

Genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.