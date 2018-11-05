Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and IDEX. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $18,492.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00150552 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00254935 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.33 or 0.10082845 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Profile

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,944,799 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

