Gems (GEM) Hits Market Cap of $3.50 Million

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Gems has a market cap of $3.50 million and $169,624.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Gems token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015462 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00256754 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $660.30 or 0.10236504 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,488,025 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

