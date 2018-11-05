Gator Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Credit Suisse Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 194,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 196,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 32,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.37.

CS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.