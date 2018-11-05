Gator Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,000 BankUnited (BKU)

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BankUnited by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BankUnited by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,349,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,776,000 after acquiring an additional 440,906 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,764.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

BKU stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. BankUnited had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

