Gator Capital Management LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Gator Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 40.8% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 142,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 121,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 25.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.855 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 194.32%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

