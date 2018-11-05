Garrison Financial Corp Sells 1,314 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Garrison Financial Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $145.83 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $107.59 and a 12 month high of $264.11. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.75.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $565,666.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.