Gaming Partners International (GPIC) versus JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gaming Partners International (NASDAQ:GPIC) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming Partners International and JAKKS Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming Partners International 5.80% 8.30% 6.15% JAKKS Pacific -12.15% -56.08% -9.48%

Gaming Partners International has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JAKKS Pacific has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gaming Partners International and JAKKS Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A JAKKS Pacific 0 3 0 0 2.00

JAKKS Pacific has a consensus target price of $2.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.54%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than Gaming Partners International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaming Partners International and JAKKS Pacific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming Partners International $80.60 million 0.88 $3.62 million N/A N/A JAKKS Pacific $613.11 million 0.11 -$83.08 million ($1.02) -2.33

Gaming Partners International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JAKKS Pacific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Gaming Partners International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Gaming Partners International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gaming Partners International beats JAKKS Pacific on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaming Partners International

Gaming Partners International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies casino table game equipment in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. It offers American-style casino currency, such as injection-molded currency, thermo-compression molded currency, laser cut-thermo-compression currency, and sublimation currency; European-style casino currency, including plaques and jetons; radio frequency identification (RFID) currency, readers, and antennas for use in cages, gaming tables, and chip vaults; and RFID solutions to authenticate and track casino currency, as well as provides related hardware support and maintenance services. The company also provides playing cards; table layouts; dices; gaming furniture comprising tables, bases, and pit podiums; and table game accessories consisting of table displays, roulette reader boards, foot rails, chip trays, drop boxes, shoes, cut cards, dice sticks, lammers, markers, and buttons. In addition, it markets casino-specific themed products for customers to promote special events, such as sporting events, conventions, holidays, casino anniversaries, and premier entertainment events. The company offers its products under the Paulson, Bud Jones, Blue Chip, Dolphin, Bourgogne et Grasset, and Gemaco brand names. Gaming Partners International Corporation markets and sells its products through its sales force, as well as through sales agents or distributors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school toys; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on toys, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons. The company also provides role and pretend play, dress-up, and novelty products for boys and girls based on various brands and entertainment properties, as well as on its own proprietary brands; and indoor and outdoor kids' furniture, activity trays and tables, room décor, kiddie pools, and seasonal and outdoor products comprising pool floats. In addition, it offers Halloween and everyday costumes for various ages based on licensed and proprietary non-licensed brands, and related Halloween accessories; and junior sports and outdoor activity toys, including hyper-charged balls and sport sets, and toy hoops. The company sells its products through in-house sales staff and independent sales representatives to toy and mass-market retail chain stores, department stores, office supply stores, drug and grocery store chains, club stores, toy specialty stores, and wholesalers. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

