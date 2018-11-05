Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,877 shares during the period. Twenty-First Century Fox accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.22% of Twenty-First Century Fox worth $188,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,439,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,956,000 after purchasing an additional 930,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,463,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357,256 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,257,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,819,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,480,000 after acquiring an additional 96,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,878,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,093,000 after acquiring an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Twenty-First Century Fox news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 137,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $6,267,189.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $46.08 on Monday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

