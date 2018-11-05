Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,246 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries makes up about 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $125,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.50. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $645.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.39 million. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MLI shares. TheStreet cut Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th.

In other Mueller Industries news, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 452,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,527,759.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,900. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.