Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in IDEX Co. (IEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.66% of IDEX worth $75,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in IDEX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in IDEX by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in IDEX by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $134.12 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In other news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $894,570.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,112.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Yates sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $160,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,427.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

