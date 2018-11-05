Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,390,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Genuine Parts worth $138,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

GPC stock opened at $97.02 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $84.71 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. ValuEngine raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

