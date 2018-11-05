Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 83,200 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,200 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $98,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.68). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank set a $94.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup set a $98.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

