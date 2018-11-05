Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 14,780 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,219,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $62,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $238,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 91.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 138.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Herc stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.37 million, a PE ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 2.73. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. Herc had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

