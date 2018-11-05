GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $24.80 Million in CA, Inc. (CA) Stock

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 561,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,800,000. CA comprises 2.5% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.13% of CA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CA by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,989,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,008,000 after buying an additional 2,053,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CA by 773.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,146,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after buying an additional 1,015,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CA by 722.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,065,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,063,000 after buying an additional 936,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CA by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,893,000 after buying an additional 863,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of CA by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after buying an additional 659,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 14,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $628,048.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 67,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

CA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of CA in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

CA opened at $44.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $44.47.

CA Profile

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

