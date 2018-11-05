GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Position in LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 197,210 shares during the quarter. LaSalle Hotel Properties accounts for approximately 1.4% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in LaSalle Hotel Properties were worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 1,209.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in LaSalle Hotel Properties during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LaSalle Hotel Properties alerts:

NYSE:LHO opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on LaSalle Hotel Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LaSalle Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO).

Receive News & Ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.