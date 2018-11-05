GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 154,100 Syntel, Inc. (SYNT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 154,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNT. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Syntel in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Syntel in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. SP Asset Management bought a new position in Syntel in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Syntel in the 2nd quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Syntel in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNT. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syntel in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

SYNT stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. Syntel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

Syntel Profile

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

