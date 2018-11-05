GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 122,420 KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 122,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.79% of KMG Chemicals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KMG Chemicals by 24,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in KMG Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in KMG Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KMG Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KMG Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMG opened at $76.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $79.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.48.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. KMG Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. KMG Chemicals’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

KMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gabelli downgraded KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Fraser Mackenzie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. KMG Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

KMG Chemicals Company Profile

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

