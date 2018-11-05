FY2018 EPS Estimates for SP Plus Corp (SP) Lowered by Analyst

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for SP Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, November 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

SP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SP Plus from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on SP Plus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SP Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

SP stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $710.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.74 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 3.50%.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 102.5% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 30.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 26.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

