FY2018 EPS Estimates for Orthopediatrics Corp Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies (KIDS)

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Orthopediatrics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KIDS. BidaskClub upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $30.65 on Monday. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $392.66 million and a PE ratio of -5.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 401,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 165,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Orthopediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $321,278.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Unger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

