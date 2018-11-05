FY2018 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noble Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Noble Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBL. TD Securities cut their price target on Noble Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.96.

NYSE:NBL opened at $26.34 on Monday. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,770,684 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $626,950,000 after buying an additional 1,916,041 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,922,975 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $278,308,000 after buying an additional 1,462,905 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,063 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $273,563,000 after buying an additional 160,549 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 56.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,170,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $252,972,000 after buying an additional 2,597,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,891,531 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $207,853,000 after buying an additional 67,558 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.94%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

