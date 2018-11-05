FY2018 EPS Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.44. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CXO. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $141.05 on Monday. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $123.63 and a twelve month high of $163.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $559,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,752.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $1,473,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,840,750.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,320 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

