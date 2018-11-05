FY2018 EPS Estimates for ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Decreased by Analyst

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for ACI Worldwide in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ACI Worldwide’s FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

ACIW has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $28.98.

In related news, CEO Philip G. Heasley sold 21,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $606,676.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $215,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,124.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

