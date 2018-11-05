FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Issued By Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Investment analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

EPD stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,898,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,084,226,000 after buying an additional 4,777,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,005,000 after buying an additional 10,360,904 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,913,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,523,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,843,000 after purchasing an additional 74,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,741,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.