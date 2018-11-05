FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Issued By DA Davidson

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – DA Davidson upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.84 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $546.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 380.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring,owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through July 2018,Gladstone Commercial has paid 162 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

