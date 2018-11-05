Frontier Smart Technologies Group’s (FST) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

LON:FST opened at GBX 54 ($0.71) on Friday. Frontier Smart Technologies Group has a 52 week low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Company Profile

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, a technology company, engages in the commercial exploitation of wireless technologies and systems in the radio and smart audio sectors in the United States, North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers chips, modules, and software for consumer audio devices.

