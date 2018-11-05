Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 92,129 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 91.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,129 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $57.77 on Monday. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. Okta had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a negative net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Okta to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 270,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $19,651,986.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 632,819 shares of company stock valued at $40,579,166. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

