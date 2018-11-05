Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 127,288 Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,288 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.18% of Medidata Solutions worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medidata Solutions during the second quarter valued at $285,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Medidata Solutions to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

MDSO stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Medidata Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $88.87.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.09 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael I. Otner sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $487,882.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management and trial planning and management.

