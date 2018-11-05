Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HA. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Macquarie set a $45.00 price target on Hawaiian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Hawaiian to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

HA opened at $35.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.40. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.17. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.