Frontera Energy Corp (TSE:PRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.38 and last traded at C$140.52, with a volume of 1189600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$140.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/05/frontera-energy-pre-hits-new-52-week-low-at-15-38.html.

About Frontera Energy (TSE:PRE)

Frontera Energy Corp, formerly Pacific Exploration & Production Corp, is a Canada-based oil and gas company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas primarily in Colombia and Peru. It has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 50 blocks.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.