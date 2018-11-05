Fossil Group (FOSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $576.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.95 million. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, analysts expect Fossil Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.00 and a beta of -0.10.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 26,138 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $679,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 25,662 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $674,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fossil Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

