Fortive Corp (FTV) Position Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Fortive by 5,816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Raj Ratnakar sold 30,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $2,494,907.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,923.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 16,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,258.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,772 shares of company stock worth $3,855,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.