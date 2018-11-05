Fortis (FTS) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.11.

FTS traded up C$0.76 on Monday, hitting C$43.90. 746,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,393. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$39.38 and a twelve month high of C$48.73.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.65. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.14 billion.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

