Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.74% of Forrester Research worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Forrester Research by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Forrester Research by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Forrester Research by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $427,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cliff Condon sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $236,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,267 shares of company stock valued at $783,263. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

FORR opened at $41.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.29 million, a PE ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.52 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Forrester Research’s payout ratio is 96.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORR. BidaskClub lowered Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.