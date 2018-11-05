Ford Motor (F) Holdings Lifted by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,787.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Nomura lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $34.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

