Fmr LLC Sells 703,223 Shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,331,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 703,223 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 11.60% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $165,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,925,000 after purchasing an additional 497,767 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,020,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 35.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 191,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $368,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 12,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,260 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOLD opened at $29.50 on Monday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOLD. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Audentes Therapeutics Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.