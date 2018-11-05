Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,760,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,689 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $160,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,353,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $21,565,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,481,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,110,000 after acquiring an additional 285,268 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 87,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $95.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

In related news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $202,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 31,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $3,011,525.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,921 shares of company stock valued at $23,290,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $89.53 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $78.19 and a one year high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.79). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $241.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.99%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

