FMC (FMC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.46.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.57. The stock had a trading volume of 48,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,521. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60. FMC has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, COO Mark Douglas acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.13 per share, with a total value of $366,052.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,890.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $33,431.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

