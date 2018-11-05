Fluent (FLNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fluent alerts:

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.63 on Monday. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 170,000 shares of company stock worth $397,300. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fluent stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Fluent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.