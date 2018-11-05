FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Holdings Increased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.10. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $434.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on FLIR Systems from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Frank sold 42,912 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $2,668,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 1,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $55,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,912 shares of company stock worth $5,594,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

