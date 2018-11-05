Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) versus Natuzzi, S.p.A (NTZ) Head to Head Contrast

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) and Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Natuzzi, S.p.A shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Flexsteel Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Natuzzi, S.p.A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Flexsteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Natuzzi, S.p.A does not pay a dividend. Flexsteel Industries has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and Natuzzi, S.p.A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries 3.19% 5.86% 4.96% Natuzzi, S.p.A -6.54% -27.92% -9.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flexsteel Industries and Natuzzi, S.p.A’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries $489.18 million 0.41 $17.66 million N/A N/A Natuzzi, S.p.A $529.49 million 0.13 -$35.49 million N/A N/A

Flexsteel Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natuzzi, S.p.A.

Volatility and Risk

Flexsteel Industries has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natuzzi, S.p.A has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Flexsteel Industries and Natuzzi, S.p.A, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flexsteel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Natuzzi, S.p.A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Flexsteel Industries beats Natuzzi, S.p.A on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings. The company sells its products primarily under the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive, Natuzzi Editions, and Softaly brand names. It also sells its leather-upholstered products through franchised Divani&Divani by Natuzzi, and Natuzzi Italia furniture stores. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated 205 Natuzzi Italia stores, 147 Natuzzi Editions stores, and 79 Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

