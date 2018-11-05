Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $278,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX) Stock

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,265,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,306 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,153,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 744,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after purchasing an additional 73,684 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 269,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,080,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

