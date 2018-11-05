Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,198 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 241,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,030,000 after buying an additional 151,614 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 720,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,371,000 after purchasing an additional 320,483 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $173.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.50 and a twelve month high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total value of $207,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.20, for a total transaction of $376,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,144 shares of company stock worth $4,001,915. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

