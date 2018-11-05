Fiserv Inc (FISV) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,462,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,078 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 31.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,387 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $27,528,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.1% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,987,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 97.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 648,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after purchasing an additional 320,056 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $3,946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 367,380 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,864,000. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.31% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.