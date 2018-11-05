FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Stake Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,385,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,060,725,000 after buying an additional 149,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,007,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,285,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,442,000 after purchasing an additional 703,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,756,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,716,000 after purchasing an additional 223,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 76,111.3% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,464,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,181 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.12 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. FirstEnergy had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

