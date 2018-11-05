First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT) Shares Bought by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 278.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 19.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 56.8% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 602,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 218,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 135,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,884,000.

Shares of FCT stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $13.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

About First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

