First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Zimmer Biomet worth $26,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $3,984,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 410 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,442.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,665.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $115.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

