First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 174,727 Shares of FireEye Inc (FEYE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,548 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 174,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FireEye were worth $25,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in FireEye by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 348,391 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 17.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in FireEye by 12.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,722 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 9.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,688 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FireEye by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 609,428 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

FEYE opened at $18.67 on Monday. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. FireEye had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $211.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 11,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $162,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $92,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 359,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,571. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

