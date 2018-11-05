First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 16,930 Shares of Praxair, Inc. (PX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Praxair were worth $26,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PX. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Praxair by 140.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Praxair in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Praxair by 439.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Praxair by 1,259.0% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Praxair in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PX opened at $164.50 on Monday. Praxair, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.00 and a 1-year high of $169.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Praxair in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Praxair in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

